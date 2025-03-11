Ramaphosa confirms SA will be sending envoys to 'explain' to US
Those who recently visited Trump officials 'did not have a mandate to do so'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has not dumped his plan to send special envoys to the US as part of efforts to mend relations with the administration of his counterpart Donald Trump.
Responding to questions in parliament over the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington, Ramaphosa rejected the notion that his administration had been “beaten” in the apparent race to engage Trump by certain formations in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.