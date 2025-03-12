News

Seven dry years ... then the borehole taps are stolen

Residents of high-lying street in Gqeberha fume at municipality for failing to restore their water supply

By Andisa Bonani - 12 March 2025

After years of enduring mostly dry taps in their homes, residents in Nicholas Road, Schauderville, are furious with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for failing to fully restore their water supply.

The street is in a high-lying area...

