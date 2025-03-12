Another Nelson Mandela Bay businessman has been kidnapped.
Shop owner Jaffar Uddin was abducted in KwaDwesi on Tuesday, with a ransom demand having already been made for his release.
At the time of publication, Uddin, originally from Bangladesh, was still missing.
The elite Hawks unit are investigating the incident.
Further details remain sketchy.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police efforts to find Uddin were ongoing.
“The Hawks can confirm the alleged kidnapping incident that occurred in KwaDwesi in Gqeberha on March 11,” he said.
“There have been no new developments around the matter.
“We are continuing with our investigation,” he said.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Shop owner kidnapped in KwaDwesi
Image: SUPPLIED
Another Nelson Mandela Bay businessman has been kidnapped.
Shop owner Jaffar Uddin was abducted in KwaDwesi on Tuesday, with a ransom demand having already been made for his release.
At the time of publication, Uddin, originally from Bangladesh, was still missing.
The elite Hawks unit are investigating the incident.
Further details remain sketchy.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police efforts to find Uddin were ongoing.
“The Hawks can confirm the alleged kidnapping incident that occurred in KwaDwesi in Gqeberha on March 11,” he said.
“There have been no new developments around the matter.
“We are continuing with our investigation,” he said.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News