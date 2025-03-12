News

Treat awaits arts lovers at Iphulo Drama Festival

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 12 March 2025

Thespians, amateur artists and internationally renowned industry experts will all come together to ensure the Iphulo Drama Festival is an enthralling experience for arts lovers while providing a platform for aspiring theatre enthusiasts. 

Everything from workshops and masterclasses to one-of-a-kind performances and films will be showcased at the 2025  event that was launched at the Athenaeum on Monday evening...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith

Most Read