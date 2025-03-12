WATCH | Historic Cape Road building goes up in flames
The iconic Richly House in Gqeberha was gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning, destroying the pub and club that were renting the building, adding another site to Nelson Mandela Bay’s list of built heritage casualties.
Firefighters responded swiftly and the blaze at 76 Cape Road was under control within an hour — but the damage had already been done to jobs, livelihoods and the Bay’s rich history. ..
