Why the war on leaks in Nelson Mandela Bay is failing
Plunging repair rates blamed on shortages of trucks, plumbers and equipment
Nelson Mandela Bay is losing its war on water leaks, with repair rates plummeting from about 4,000 in June to a mere 400 in January, while the city failed to fix more than 100,000 leaks over the six months.
With the municipality losing 54% of all water treated and distributed into the reticulation system, shortages of trucks, plumbers and equipment have been blamed for the losses...
