Agricultural land being restored to natural state at East Cape reserve

The Lalibela Wildlife Reserve near Gqeberha is expanding its protected wilderness through a carefully orchestrated series of land acquisitions and rehabilitation projects that will reshape both the landscape and the future of wildlife conservation in the region.
The expansion is a strategic vision that will see former agricultural land restored to its natural state.
At the heart of this transformation lies a former commercial peach and prune farm, where systematic rehabilitation is already under way.
The process began with the careful removal of the fruit trees, the first step in a complex ecological restoration that could span anywhere from five to 75 years.
The removed trees are burned, and their ashes worked back into the aerated soil, creating a nutrient-rich foundation for indigenous vegetation.
“We have to be mindful of the chemicals previously used in these orchards,” Lalibela chief executive Johann Lombard said.
“By systematically removing and burning the trees, we’re ensuring any residual agricultural chemicals don’t affect our wildlife populations, initiating a complete ecosystem reset.”
The science behind this transformation reveals nature’s remarkable resilience — the combination of nitrogen and carbon deposits with aerated soil creates ideal conditions for grassland establishment.
This is complemented by the existing grass species already growing between the orchard trees, providing a seed bank for regeneration.
Further supporting this natural regeneration is a mosaic burning programme, where controlled burns create patches of rejuvenated grassland.
“When we burn an area, we can see new grass shooting through again within 12 hours,” Lombard said.
“These areas become nutrient-rich feeding grounds that naturally attract and distribute wildlife across the landscape.”
Lalibela’s ambitious expansion now encompasses several strategic land acquisitions intended to create a diverse landscape that includes both grasslands and the unique Albany thicket vegetation characteristic of the Eastern Cape.
Early 2024 saw the reserve acquire two key properties — the 130ha Allswell farm, notable for its large waterbody and suitable vegetation for high-profile game, and the 120ha Kinross farm, which straddles both sides of a crucial access road.
The reserve will now be enhanced by these new acquisitions, creating a more viable ecosystem for its diverse wildlife populations.
The newly acquired lands have also yielded fascinating historical layers, including numerous Stone Age artefacts, adding an intriguing human heritage dimension to the wildlife experience.
These discoveries tell stories of early human hunters who traversed these same landscapes thousands of years ago.
The Herald
Agricultural land being restored to natural state at East Cape reserve
Image: SUPPLIED
