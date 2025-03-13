Excitement builds ahead of Chilli Youth Festival Varsity Edition
Things are heating up ahead of the second Chilli Youth Festival Varsity Edition, set to take place in Gqeberha on March 28.
The organisers have promised an unforgettable night of music, culture and electrifying performances by some top acts at The Gallery on Produce in South End...
