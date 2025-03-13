Nelson Mandela Bay shopkeeper kidnapped on eve of release of crime stats
During two quarters in the 2024/2025 financial year, 2,615 people were murdered — 1,315 in the second period and 1,300 in the third
The night before the Eastern Cape crime statistics were released, another Nelson Mandela Bay man was kidnapped.
Shop owner Jaffar Uddin was abducted in KwaDwesi on Tuesday, with a ransom demand made for his release...
