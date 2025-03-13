News

Nelson Mandela Bay shopkeeper kidnapped on eve of release of crime stats

During two quarters in the 2024/2025 financial year, 2,615 people were murdered — 1,315 in the second period and 1,300 in the third

By Brandon Nel - 13 March 2025

The night before the Eastern Cape crime statistics were released, another Nelson Mandela Bay man was kidnapped.

Shop owner Jaffar Uddin was abducted in KwaDwesi on Tuesday, with a ransom demand made for his release...

