Little more than a year after raping his ex-girlfriend, an Nxuba man has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxulo Tyali said the magistrate’s court in Nxuba (previously Cradock) sentenced Mbuyiseli Phakela to 20 years’ imprisonment for the rape and an additional five years for contravening a protection order granted to the victim.
Tyali said the incident occurred at Phakela’s home in the Lingelihle township on January 13 2024, where he sexually assaulted her after threatening her with violence.
“After the rape, while on her way to the police station, she met her aunt, to whom she reported what had happened.
“Phakela was arrested later that day after the victim was taken to the Nxuba Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical attention, counselling and support.”
He said prosecutor Makabongwe Seyibokwe led the evidence of the complainant and her aunt.
“In his defence, Phakela disputed the allegations, claiming he did not contravene the protection order and that the victim accompanied him to his home voluntarily.
“The court ordered the five years to run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.
“In addition, it ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register,” Tyali said.
Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence.
“The conviction and sentence demonstrate the NPA’s commitment to protecting victims of gender-based violence and holding perpetrators accountable.”
Nxuba man jailed for raping ex-girlfriend
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
