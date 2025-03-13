R200m boost for Nelson Mandela Bay’s finances
New grants for financial management, energy efficiency and urban development financing in budget
The addition of three new conditional grants has boosted Nelson Mandela Bay’s overall disbursement by R200m for the 2025/2026 financial year.
This is according to the Division of Revenue Bill released by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.