Repeat rapist handed 15-year prison term

A repeat offender who raped a woman while out on parole, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
When Bonginkosi Ngcingci, 36, stalked and then raped the 26-year-old woman, he had already served time for rape, robbery and housebreaking.
During his trial in the Makhanda regional court, details of how he followed the young woman and her friend from a local hangout in Joza location in the early hours of December 23 2023 emerged.
According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, an altercation occurred when Ngcingci demanded to speak to the victim, despite her resistance.
Her friend intervened, and the altercation ended with Ngcingci throwing alcohol on the victim.
She and her friends stood around talking for a while before they dispersed and went home.
On arriving at home, however, the victim found Ngcingci on her bed, armed with a knife.
He grabbed her and threatened to kill her if she resisted or made a noise.
He proceeded to rape her, after which he demanded she walk him out her house at about 5am, so people would think he had slept over by agreement.
Fearing for her life, she agreed.
But before he could exit the yard, the woman turned around and ran to her brother’s flat for help.
Ngcingci tried to run away as her brother chased after him.
He was apprehended but managed to escape his grip and fled.
When the brother caught up to him again, he took out a knife, threatened to stab him, and fled.
He was arrested later that day after he was instructed by his mother to surrender himself to the police after the complainant and her brother went to his home.
During the trial, the state led evidence of the complainant, her brother, and the friend who had been with her on the night of the ordeal.
A photo album and a report of the complainant’s injuries were also submitted to court.
Ngcingci pleaded not guilty, claiming they had consensual sex and that they had been involved in a relationship.
However, under cross-examination by state prosecutor Khwezikazi Makonti, he changed his version to say the complainant had demanded money afterwards, and accused her of stealing from him.
However, he could not explain why he never reported a case of theft against her.
During sentencing this week, the court found that because Ngcingci was out on parole after only having served 10 years of his 15-year sentence for the first rape, he had to complete this sentence before the new sentence of 15 years kicked in.
This means he must serve an effective 20 years behind bars.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo commended the state prosecutor for ensuring justice was served, helping to bring closure for the victim and her family, and that a violent criminal had been removed from society.
The Herald
Repeat rapist handed 15-year prison term
Image: 123RF
A repeat offender who raped a woman while out on parole, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
When Bonginkosi Ngcingci, 36, stalked and then raped the 26-year-old woman, he had already served time for rape, robbery and housebreaking.
During his trial in the Makhanda regional court, details of how he followed the young woman and her friend from a local hangout in Joza location in the early hours of December 23 2023 emerged.
According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, an altercation occurred when Ngcingci demanded to speak to the victim, despite her resistance.
Her friend intervened, and the altercation ended with Ngcingci throwing alcohol on the victim.
She and her friends stood around talking for a while before they dispersed and went home.
On arriving at home, however, the victim found Ngcingci on her bed, armed with a knife.
He grabbed her and threatened to kill her if she resisted or made a noise.
He proceeded to rape her, after which he demanded she walk him out her house at about 5am, so people would think he had slept over by agreement.
Fearing for her life, she agreed.
But before he could exit the yard, the woman turned around and ran to her brother’s flat for help.
Ngcingci tried to run away as her brother chased after him.
He was apprehended but managed to escape his grip and fled.
When the brother caught up to him again, he took out a knife, threatened to stab him, and fled.
He was arrested later that day after he was instructed by his mother to surrender himself to the police after the complainant and her brother went to his home.
During the trial, the state led evidence of the complainant, her brother, and the friend who had been with her on the night of the ordeal.
A photo album and a report of the complainant’s injuries were also submitted to court.
Ngcingci pleaded not guilty, claiming they had consensual sex and that they had been involved in a relationship.
However, under cross-examination by state prosecutor Khwezikazi Makonti, he changed his version to say the complainant had demanded money afterwards, and accused her of stealing from him.
However, he could not explain why he never reported a case of theft against her.
During sentencing this week, the court found that because Ngcingci was out on parole after only having served 10 years of his 15-year sentence for the first rape, he had to complete this sentence before the new sentence of 15 years kicked in.
This means he must serve an effective 20 years behind bars.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo commended the state prosecutor for ensuring justice was served, helping to bring closure for the victim and her family, and that a violent criminal had been removed from society.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News