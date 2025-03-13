Turning trash into treasure earns pupils trip of a lifetime
Junior Achievement Africa programme in Ghana changed our lives, say Paterson High pupils Jade Jacobs and Liyabona Gongxeka
After coming up with the idea of turning waste into jewellery, making true the saying “one person’s junk is another’s treasure”, two Paterson High School pupils were given the opportunity of a lifetime.
Jade Jacobs and Liyabona Gongxeka, both 17, recently returned from Ghana where they participated in the Junior Achievement Africa programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.