Two Gqeberha schools celebrate birthdays with unique events
Two age-old Gqeberha schools responsible for moulding the minds of thousands of youngsters are continuing the legacy of learning and life skills as they enter their octogenarian eras.
Victoria Park High School and Summerwood Primary School are celebrating their 85th and 80th anniversaries, respectively, with both schools planning to host unique events centred around the development of their most important assets, the pupils...
