The three people suspected of being involved in the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin Smith are back in the dock on Thursday.
Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony concerning the missing child's mother on Wednesday in the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
Edna Maart testified that four days after the child went missing in February last year, her mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her something “confidential” and added, “remember Boeta is not guilty”.
WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith continues
Courtesy of SABC
