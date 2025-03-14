A Nelson Mandela Bay mother and her three children are lucky to be alive after she lost control of her sedan, flipping the vehicle on its roof.
The harrowing incident occurred in Stanford Road at about 8am on Friday and saw the family rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the injuries sustained were minor.
“A 46-year-old female driver allegedly lost control of her silver Hyundai sedan vehicle after swerving to avoid a rock in Stanford Road between Jacksonville and Booysens Park.
“In the process the vehicle overturned into bushes next to the road.
“The driver as well as her passengers, two boys aged eight and 12 and a girl aged 12, all sustained slight injuries and were transported via ambulance to hospital.”
Family survives harrowing car accident
Image: JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF
