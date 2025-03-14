JUST IN | Leach sentenced to 25 years for Vicki’s murder

Former Bay schoolteacher Reinhardt Leach has been sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche.
The sentence was handed down in the Gqeberha high court on Friday morning.
Leach had admitted to drugging Vicki with a schedule six opioid in October 2021 after he was allegedly approached by her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, to kill her.
Terblanche, a successful Gqeberha businessman, pleaded not guilty to being part of the conspiracy to kill the mother of his minor son and will stand trial in October.
After Vicki was killed, her body was buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.
