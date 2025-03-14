Late-night rescue for donkey trapped in septic-tank pit in Pretoria

A donkey stuck in a septic-tank pit filled with sewage on Graceland Drive in Bashewa, Pretoria East, was rescued on Wednesday by Tshwane emergency services.
The animal was unharmed and sustained no injuries.
According to emergency services, the animal-rescue incident was reported shortly before 5pm. Firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from Erasmuskloof and Innesdale fire stations to the scene.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said these included a fire truck, a water tanker and a rope rescue unit.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a donkey stuck in a septic-tank pit, filled with sewage waste. They immediately initiated incident command and developed an incident action plan. Thereafter they began with the rescue operation,” he said.
“However, the operation presented several challenges, as there was a large concrete slab hanging over the animal, which needed to be safely removed and placed away from the scene before rescue efforts could begin.
“As the incident occurred in an open field, there was sufficient breathable air for both the rescuers and the animal in distress and this proved to be a great advantage for the operation to proceed safely.”
Mnguni said firefighters used a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) vehicle provided by the neighbouring property owners to slowly and safely lift and remove the concrete slab.
Using trench rescue tactics, he said, the firefighters also dug out a sloped walkway or step adjacent to the concrete wall of the septic tank to access the donkey.
The operation was further hindered by large rocks and required the use of buckets connected to utility ropes to remove and empty the septic-tank sludge, Mnguni said.
“Though this was a painstakingly slow process, our firefighters meticulously worked around the donkey and eventually got to its level. At about 10pm they successfully placed two heavy-duty slings around the donkey's front and hind legs. With the assistance of the TLB vehicle, they slowly and safely lifted the animal out of the pit until it could walk out on its own.”
Rescue operation was completed at about 11pm and the donkey was decontaminated with a water solution.
TimesLIVE
Late-night rescue for donkey trapped in septic-tank pit in Pretoria
Reporter
Image: Supplied
A donkey stuck in a septic-tank pit filled with sewage on Graceland Drive in Bashewa, Pretoria East, was rescued on Wednesday by Tshwane emergency services.
The animal was unharmed and sustained no injuries.
According to emergency services, the animal-rescue incident was reported shortly before 5pm. Firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from Erasmuskloof and Innesdale fire stations to the scene.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said these included a fire truck, a water tanker and a rope rescue unit.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a donkey stuck in a septic-tank pit, filled with sewage waste. They immediately initiated incident command and developed an incident action plan. Thereafter they began with the rescue operation,” he said.
“However, the operation presented several challenges, as there was a large concrete slab hanging over the animal, which needed to be safely removed and placed away from the scene before rescue efforts could begin.
“As the incident occurred in an open field, there was sufficient breathable air for both the rescuers and the animal in distress and this proved to be a great advantage for the operation to proceed safely.”
Mnguni said firefighters used a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) vehicle provided by the neighbouring property owners to slowly and safely lift and remove the concrete slab.
Using trench rescue tactics, he said, the firefighters also dug out a sloped walkway or step adjacent to the concrete wall of the septic tank to access the donkey.
The operation was further hindered by large rocks and required the use of buckets connected to utility ropes to remove and empty the septic-tank sludge, Mnguni said.
“Though this was a painstakingly slow process, our firefighters meticulously worked around the donkey and eventually got to its level. At about 10pm they successfully placed two heavy-duty slings around the donkey's front and hind legs. With the assistance of the TLB vehicle, they slowly and safely lifted the animal out of the pit until it could walk out on its own.”
Rescue operation was completed at about 11pm and the donkey was decontaminated with a water solution.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News