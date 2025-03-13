Gauteng police have arrested two Taiwanese nationals who are the suspected owners of an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.
“At the manufacturing plant, police discovered illicit alcohol to the estimated value of R1m already packaged for distribution, some inside 11 250-litre drums,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
Masondo said four illegal immigrants employed by the suspects reported the illegal activities at their workplace at the local police station.
“When police arrived, they found that illicit and fake alcohol was being manufactured, bottled and packaged for distribution. The alcohol included whisky, brandy, gin and vodka, some of which was branded with known alcohol brands.
“Police also found chemicals that are suspected to be used during the manufacturing process.”
Masondo said some employees alleged they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours under unhealthy conditions.
The suspects are expected to appear before the Westonaria magistrate's court soon to face charges including dealing in illicit liquor and contravention of the Liquor Act and the Customs Act.
TimesLIVE
Police uncover an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria
Image: SAPS
