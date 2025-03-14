Pool players get to show talents in new Madiba League
More than 40 budding pool players broke into action on Wednesday night, sinking shots and calling pockets as Nelson Mandela Bay’s newest eight-month pool league kicked off at Clubhouse in Salsoneville.
The inaugural Madiba League, managed by the Madiba Bay Pool Association, will run weekly until November, when one team will claim the trophy and bragging rights...
