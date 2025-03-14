Stage set for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025

The battle will involve general knowledge questions covering local, national and international news; business; sport; politics; and entertainment/leisure, all drawn from The Herald during the six weeks.
As silver sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025, Astron Energy was excited about partnering with the competition again, Eyona Energy general manager: retail and marketing Sithsaba Xhala said as the competition helped pupils to expand their world views and enhance their literacy skills.
“By continuing to support this initiative, we reinforce our dedication to fostering a culture of learning, curiosity and informed citizenship, values which align perfectly with our corporate mission of making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” Xhala said.
“For learners, we hope this initiative inspires a lifelong passion for learning, critical thinking and active engagement in society.”
Eyona Energy, a proudly Eastern Cape business, is the authorised franchiser of Astron Energy.
“Many pupils in the province face limited access to quality educational resources, the digital divide and socioeconomic hardships which affect their academic performance,” Xhala said.
“Initiatives like this competition help bridge some of these gaps by promoting research, encouraging analytical skills and fostering a love for knowledge.”
And apart from the bragging rights and excellent learning opportunity offered by The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025, there is an array of fantastic prizes up for grabs, totalling more than R260,000.
This includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools — R20,000 for first place, R10,000 for second and R5,000 for third.
In addition, Astron Energy is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools.
As a word of encouragement to participating pupils, Xhala said he commended the entrants for their dedication to learning and personal growth
“Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools you can possess — it opens doors, broadens perspectives and creates opportunities.
“Stay curious, challenge yourselves and never stop striving for excellence.
“Your journey in education is not just about passing exams, but about shaping a future where you can make a difference.
“At Astron Energy, we believe in your potential and we are proud to support your pursuit of knowledge.
“Keep pushing forward and remember that every lesson you learn today is an investment in your success tomorrow.”
Schools can enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25.
Manual entries can be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Tuesday, March 25.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The Herald
Stage set for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Which high school will take the coveted title of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025 winners?
The playing field is level, with one group of four pupils from each participating school simply required to read their favourite Eastern Cape newspaper from front to back during a period of six weeks.
The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA are delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (from existing distribution routes) between April 14 to May 30, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
Entries close on March 25.
Image: Supplied
The battle will involve general knowledge questions covering local, national and international news; business; sport; politics; and entertainment/leisure, all drawn from The Herald during the six weeks.
As silver sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025, Astron Energy was excited about partnering with the competition again, Eyona Energy general manager: retail and marketing Sithsaba Xhala said as the competition helped pupils to expand their world views and enhance their literacy skills.
“By continuing to support this initiative, we reinforce our dedication to fostering a culture of learning, curiosity and informed citizenship, values which align perfectly with our corporate mission of making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” Xhala said.
“For learners, we hope this initiative inspires a lifelong passion for learning, critical thinking and active engagement in society.”
Eyona Energy, a proudly Eastern Cape business, is the authorised franchiser of Astron Energy.
“Many pupils in the province face limited access to quality educational resources, the digital divide and socioeconomic hardships which affect their academic performance,” Xhala said.
“Initiatives like this competition help bridge some of these gaps by promoting research, encouraging analytical skills and fostering a love for knowledge.”
And apart from the bragging rights and excellent learning opportunity offered by The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025, there is an array of fantastic prizes up for grabs, totalling more than R260,000.
This includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools — R20,000 for first place, R10,000 for second and R5,000 for third.
In addition, Astron Energy is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools.
As a word of encouragement to participating pupils, Xhala said he commended the entrants for their dedication to learning and personal growth
“Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools you can possess — it opens doors, broadens perspectives and creates opportunities.
“Stay curious, challenge yourselves and never stop striving for excellence.
“Your journey in education is not just about passing exams, but about shaping a future where you can make a difference.
“At Astron Energy, we believe in your potential and we are proud to support your pursuit of knowledge.
“Keep pushing forward and remember that every lesson you learn today is an investment in your success tomorrow.”
Schools can enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25.
Manual entries can be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Tuesday, March 25.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News