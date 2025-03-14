Zwai Bala to share his vast industry experience at film festival
Musician and reality TV star among special guests at Kariega event
Award-winning musician Zwai Bala will be imparting his expertise and industry knowledge to budding filmmakers during the Eastern Cape Film Festival.
Bala, who is also a reality TV star, will be among the special guests at the festival hosted at the LoveLife Youth Centre in KwaNobuhle from March 21 to 23...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.