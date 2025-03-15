President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday described the decision of the US government to expel South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool as regrettable.
On Friday US secretary of state Marco Rubio posted on social media platform X that Rasool was “no longer welcome” in the US.
“Ebrahim Rasool is a race-bating politician who hates America and hates at @POTUS. We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”
This was in reaction to Rasool's comments at a foreign policy seminar where he reportedly told attendees that US President Donald Trump was leading a white supremacist movement in America and the world.
Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said: “The presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa's ambassador to the US, Mr Ebrahim Rasool. The presidency urges all relevant and affected stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter. South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the US.”
Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion from US regrettable: Cyril Ramaphosa
