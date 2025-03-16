Cillié High School in Gqeberha will remain closed on Monday after a 47-year-old father was killed during a brazen daylight shooting outside the school gates during drop-off on Friday morning.
The man, who had just dropped off his children, was gunned down in his Toyota Hilux.
He was reportedly shot multiple times in the head and upper body by unknown assailants.
Police said the motive was still under investigation, but sources said they feared the attack might be gang-related.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mount Road police were investigating a case of murder.
The Sydenham school cancelled all classes on Friday, and informed parents, staff and pupils in a circular that it would remain closed on Monday.
“To prioritise the wellbeing of our learners and staff, the school will be closed on Monday,” the circular said.
“We request that all learners remain at home.”
It said tests would resume on Tuesday, according to the existing timetable.
“Further information regarding the subjects missed [on Friday and Monday] will be provided.
“A person was shot, and we are aware of various inaccurate reports circulating.
“We want to make it clear that no learners or staff members from the school were involved in the incident.
“The police are conducting a thorough investigation, and all the correct procedures were followed by the school.
“The school acted immediately to ensure the safety of all our learners and staff.
“All learners were quickly brought inside and emergency services, psychological services and the department of education were contacted without delay.
“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who acted efficiently and professionally to maintain order and safety.”
The Herald
Gqeberha school to remain closed on Monday while police probe shooting
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Cillié High School in Gqeberha will remain closed on Monday after a 47-year-old father was killed during a brazen daylight shooting outside the school gates during drop-off on Friday morning.
The man, who had just dropped off his children, was gunned down in his Toyota Hilux.
He was reportedly shot multiple times in the head and upper body by unknown assailants.
Police said the motive was still under investigation, but sources said they feared the attack might be gang-related.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mount Road police were investigating a case of murder.
The Sydenham school cancelled all classes on Friday, and informed parents, staff and pupils in a circular that it would remain closed on Monday.
“To prioritise the wellbeing of our learners and staff, the school will be closed on Monday,” the circular said.
“We request that all learners remain at home.”
It said tests would resume on Tuesday, according to the existing timetable.
“Further information regarding the subjects missed [on Friday and Monday] will be provided.
“A person was shot, and we are aware of various inaccurate reports circulating.
“We want to make it clear that no learners or staff members from the school were involved in the incident.
“The police are conducting a thorough investigation, and all the correct procedures were followed by the school.
“The school acted immediately to ensure the safety of all our learners and staff.
“All learners were quickly brought inside and emergency services, psychological services and the department of education were contacted without delay.
“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who acted efficiently and professionally to maintain order and safety.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News