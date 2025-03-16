Speaking to The Herald on Sunday night, a heartbroken Manana described his son as a loving and respectful young man who was full of life.
“He was a very loving and caring young man and he loved his brothers and sisters,” Manana said.
“He was also very fun and innovative.”
He recalled their final phone conversation on Thursday, a moment he now holds close to his heart.
“I will treasure that call forever,” he said.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would receive a call from his friend telling me my son was gone.”
According to Manana, Gora, a former Kingswood College and Hudson Park pupil, was larger than life and had a bright future ahead of him.
“He had such a positive energy and touched so many lives. We are already missing him dearly,” he said.
Manana said Gora lived in Makhanda but had a flat in Humewood.
He was in his third year at AFDA, where he was studying towards a bachelor’s degree in motion picture medium.
Beetge said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
The Herald
Health communications boss’s son dies after being hit by car on beachfront
Image: SUPPLIED
When Eastern Cape health communications director Siyanda Manana spoke to his son on Thursday, he had no idea it would be the very last time.
Days later, he received the call every parent dreads — his son, Lisakhanya Gora, had been killed after being hit by a car in Humewood.
Gora, 26, an avid tennis and rugby player, was struck by a silver VW Polo on Beach Road at about 12.30am on Sunday.
He died at the scene, while the occupants of the vehicle escaped unscathed.
Gora was out having fun with a friend when tragedy struck.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.
“The male passed away at the scene and the occupants of the VW Polo were uninjured in the incident,” he said.
Speaking to The Herald on Sunday night, a heartbroken Manana described his son as a loving and respectful young man who was full of life.
“He was a very loving and caring young man and he loved his brothers and sisters,” Manana said.
“He was also very fun and innovative.”
He recalled their final phone conversation on Thursday, a moment he now holds close to his heart.
“I will treasure that call forever,” he said.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would receive a call from his friend telling me my son was gone.”
According to Manana, Gora, a former Kingswood College and Hudson Park pupil, was larger than life and had a bright future ahead of him.
“He had such a positive energy and touched so many lives. We are already missing him dearly,” he said.
Manana said Gora lived in Makhanda but had a flat in Humewood.
He was in his third year at AFDA, where he was studying towards a bachelor’s degree in motion picture medium.
Beetge said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News