I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on racist remarks and disrupting flight

Former SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize apologised to the coloured community months after a video of her disrupting a FlySafair flight and making racially insensitive remarks went viral.
Mkhize apologised during a Newzroom Afrika interview, where she broke her silence about the December incident.
“I would like to apologise to the coloured community. That's not who I am. I wasn't raised that way. I don't believe in what I said. I sincerely apologise for whatever was said ... I have coloured friends, I'm not racist.”
The comments by Mkhize prompted a number of organisations to speak up against her actions, with the South African Human Rights Commission lodging an investigation into her comments and the Patriotic Alliance along with the DA lodging further complaints against her.
“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car,” she said at the time.
Mkhize also revealed she had served FlySafair and the SAPS with court summons for how they handled the situation.
“We served them letters of demand. They strangled me and put cable ties on me. How was I a danger? They pinned me against the window until I saw the clouds.”
In the various videos shared on social media at the time, Mkhize used threatening language, saying she would ensure the incident was aired on the SABC, how she was an ANC b*tch, and asking the airline employees if they knew who her father was.
Her late father is Khaba Mkhize, who was an anti-apartheid stalwart.
The ANC and the SABC condemned Mkhize's actions at the time, distancing themselves from her.
She revealed the SABC had fired her without hearing her side of the story and that she would be taking the public broadcaster to the labour court.
“They have fired me without an investigation or calling me in to state my case. How dare they do something so unethical and against the labour relations law? Their actions are appalling. They call themselves impartial, but they fuelled the situation.”
TimesLIVE
FlySafair and the SAPS served with summons over incident
I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on racist remarks and disrupting flight
Image: Nobs (Nobuntu Mkhize)/X
Former SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize apologised to the coloured community months after a video of her disrupting a FlySafair flight and making racially insensitive remarks went viral.
Mkhize apologised during a Newzroom Afrika interview, where she broke her silence about the December incident.
“I would like to apologise to the coloured community. That's not who I am. I wasn't raised that way. I don't believe in what I said. I sincerely apologise for whatever was said ... I have coloured friends, I'm not racist.”
The comments by Mkhize prompted a number of organisations to speak up against her actions, with the South African Human Rights Commission lodging an investigation into her comments and the Patriotic Alliance along with the DA lodging further complaints against her.
“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car,” she said at the time.
Mkhize also revealed she had served FlySafair and the SAPS with court summons for how they handled the situation.
“We served them letters of demand. They strangled me and put cable ties on me. How was I a danger? They pinned me against the window until I saw the clouds.”
In the various videos shared on social media at the time, Mkhize used threatening language, saying she would ensure the incident was aired on the SABC, how she was an ANC b*tch, and asking the airline employees if they knew who her father was.
Her late father is Khaba Mkhize, who was an anti-apartheid stalwart.
The ANC and the SABC condemned Mkhize's actions at the time, distancing themselves from her.
She revealed the SABC had fired her without hearing her side of the story and that she would be taking the public broadcaster to the labour court.
“They have fired me without an investigation or calling me in to state my case. How dare they do something so unethical and against the labour relations law? Their actions are appalling. They call themselves impartial, but they fuelled the situation.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News