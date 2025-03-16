Pensioners dig into own pockets to spread a little joy
Members of ‘Just Old Youth’ group pledge R100 each towards helping elderly in need every month
Proving you are never too old to bring joy to another person’s life, a group of middle-aged and elderly folk in the northern areas who call themselves JOY, which stands for Just Old Youth, have done it again.
They recently surprised a woman by renovating her room at the Adcock Homes retirement centre in Schauderville...
