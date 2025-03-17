While reflecting on the rich history of your favourite daily read, we will be stepping into the future in style at the black-tie event filled with music and celebration.
The Herald
A night with the legends awaits as Herald marks milestone 180th birthday
Image: CARLI SMITH
SA’s oldest daily newspaper is celebrating its 180th year of serving as a voice for the broader Nelson Mandela Bay community and will continue its legacy of service as it ushers in the next decade.
In commemorating the milestone achievement, The Herald will host A Night With the Legends banquet-style music concert on May 2, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Kolisi Foundation.
Image: supplied
While reflecting on the rich history of your favourite daily read, we will be stepping into the future in style at the black-tie event filled with music and celebration.
A stellar lineup including special guest and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and a few award-winning artists born and raised in the Eastern Cape — Ami Faku, J’Something and Dumza Maswana — with legendary singer-songwriter Sipho “Hotstix” Mabusa, alongside Unathi Nkayi as host, will set the tone for the evening.
The red-carpet celebration at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre — the official host sponsors of the event — will not only be a night of fun-filled memories but also of purpose through the pledge to the Kolisi Foundation by ensuring the fundraiser has a meaningful impact for the community we serve.
Through also using funds received through The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and a portion from corporate pledges, the event aims to support the educational, sporting and community activism programmes run by the Kolisi Foundation that reflect The Herald’s own brand and mission.
The Kolisi Foundation’s partnership and resource manager, Lauren Budde, said the support would allow them to accelerate their impact within the Zwide schooling community.
“It means a tremendous amount to us, you [The Herald] are celebrating a remarkable achievement which you could have done yourself but opting to choose us as a partner speaks to the commitment of community development.”
She said the funds would be used to bolster the education and sporting programmes being facilitated by the foundation in six Zwide schools, benefiting 3,600 pupils in total.
“Seeing the growth of the programme over the last three years not only in the physical aspect but the mental, life skills and nutritional benefits for these pupils has been amazing,” Budde said.
“We have also been able to assist the schools with their infrastructure needs and it has seen the reintroduction of physical sports programmes during and after school.
“There have been so many success stories all stemming from fun and active play.
“And this support will go a long way to ensuring the future success of programme and the schools involved.”
As the newspaper approaches its 180th birthday on May 7, The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said it been part of the Nelson Mandela Bay and broader Eastern Cape community for many decades and would not have made it this far without the support of its people.
“We want the celebration of this milestone birthday to be about the people who have supported us, and we will do that by giving back,” De Kock said.
“When we were thinking about a cause that we would like to support, it was a no-brainer for us that we should support the Kolisi Foundation and the remarkable work it is doing to make a difference in the lives of SA communities.
“Siya Kolisi is one of our city’s greatest exports — someone that our city is so proud of — and we want to support his efforts in changing lives.
“The money raised from our birthday celebration will go towards projects that will be managed by the Kolisi Foundation, and we know it will be in good hands.”
And in staying true to form and driven by of a sense of community, The Herald is inviting the public to join our journey as we celebrate the continued commitment to courageous and fearless journalism.
Contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters to book your ticket/s on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit www.bit/ly/Herald180 to book online.
Ticket sales close at midday on Monday April 28.
The Herald
