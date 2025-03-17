Claws out in battle of legal eagles
Top Bay law firm challenging watchdog’s report that it cosied up to estate agents to buy work and tout its conveyancing services
Top Gqeberha law firm Greyvensteins Inc is fighting allegations of buying work and touting its conveyancing services through estate agents — including funding flight tickets and sponsoring a Christmas party.
Three of its directors are now embroiled in a court bid to challenge a report of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) investigation committee before disciplinary hearing proceedings can commence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.