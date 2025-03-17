Eye-witnesses recount horror crash at NMU campus
Student killed, 10 other people injured as taxi crashes into crowd after Freshers’ Carnival
The deafening roar of an engine, the shrill screech of tyres and the terrified cries of helpless onlookers preceded a horror crash in which a minibus taxi collided with a large crowd of students during the early hours of Sunday.
One student was killed and 10 other people were injured, one of whom is on life support...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.