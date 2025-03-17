News

Kitshoff speaks rugby, injury and ‘Bomb Squad’

Illustrious career was a wonderful journey, ex-Springbok tells guests during function in Gqeberha

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 March 2025

His neck was feeling stiffer than usual, but when he went to have it checked out he thought little of it.

However, after a scan, a specialist told him it was time to hang up his rugby boots...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS

Most Read