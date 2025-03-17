The US has officially declared South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata, demanding that he leaves the country within 72 hours.
The decision comes after Rasool made controversial remarks during a webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, where he accused US President Donald Trump's administration of promoting supremacism.
In response to Rasool’s comments, US secretary of state Marco Rubio took to social media, calling the ambassador “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates [the US president]”.
Rubio further declared that the US had "nothing to discuss" with Rasool.
South Africa’s Presidency has expressed regret over the expulsion, urging stakeholders to maintain diplomatic decorum while emphasising the country's commitment to fostering positive relations with the US.
The decision to expel Rasool has sparked a debate about the balance between freedom of speech and the consequences of controversial diplomatic statements.
POLL | Is the expulsion of SA’s ambassador to US justified?
Image: Karen Moolman
