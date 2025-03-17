News

Property agent explains relationship with Greyvensteins

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 March 2025

Greyvensteins Inc has hit back at the Legal Practice Council investigation committee’s probe into its advertising practices and relationship with estate agents.

Approached for comment, firm director Liesel Greyvenstein said: “Our firm has been in a long-standing dispute with the LPC over our marketing practices, which we believe has been influenced by local competitors...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS
2025 Suzuki XL6

Most Read