Shock regulations leave cannabis retailers in a daze
Health department says it’s not about criminalising the industry but protecting consumers
Cannabis lounges and retailers in Gqeberha have been left in a daze after health minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted regulations calling for a ban on the sale, production and import of cannabis-infused food products.
This has sparked a clearance frenzy, with some dealers slashing prices to offload stock before it goes up in smoke — while customers wonder if their purchases are about to become contraband snacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.