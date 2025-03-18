Department ordered to open up process of hiring teachers
Reserving posts for surplus teachers who lost positions and bursary holders ruled illegal by court
For six years, the Eastern Cape education department reserved vacant posts for surplus teachers who lost their jobs in school staff establishment reviews, and unemployed education graduates with obligations to repay bursaries.
Now the Gqeberha high court has ruled the practice illegal and ordered the department to advertise all vacant permanent provincial teaching posts in open bulletins which are publicly available...
