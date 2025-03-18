Desperate for a miracle
Family flies into Gqeberha as student fights for life in hospital after horror crash
A Pretoria family flew into Gqeberha late on Monday, only to be met with the heart-wrenching sight of young Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student Lesedi Manala hooked up to machines, fighting for her life.
The 23-year-old, a promising fifth-year IT student, was placed on life support after being one of the youths affected by an accident in which a taxi careened into a crowd outside the Summerstrand campus during the early hours of Sunday...
