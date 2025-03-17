Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin kidnap trial

Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her sister six days after reporting her six-year-old daughter Joshlin missing that she believed the child was nearby, somebody wanted to sell her but it had become “too hot” to do so in Saldanha Bay.
Mickyela Daniels, her sister who is a constable at SAPS public order policing (POP) in Upington, testified on Monday in the high court about their interactions during the search.
Daniels said Smith was the eldest of five children. As sisters they had not remained in regular telephonic contact as Smith did not always have a mobile phone and her numbers often changed.
On February 20 2024, a day after Joshlin went missing, she was alerted to the unfolding situation and contacted Smith via Facebook messenger to ask if Joshlin had been found. Later that day she sent a second message and tried to phone via messenger but there was no response. There was no answer to a WhatsApp call the next day or on the 22nd.
Daniels told the court she called Smith via WhatsApp on February 26 and asked where Joshlin was. “She said, ‘My sister, my child is here in the informal settlement, someone wanted to sell my child but Saldahna is too hot. But she is here in the squatter camp’.”
At the time, an intensive search was under way for the missing girl.
Daniels asked several questions to which the reply was: “My sister, you ask these questions police have already asked. I know you are a policewoman but I'm not answering again.”
Daniels said during their discussions on one day her sister was in tears and the next “happy and laughing” after Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie had purchased the family clothing.
Defence attorney Rinesh Sivnarain said according to his instructions, Smith was not happy and laughing during the one interaction with her sister and the date did not correspond with when she met McKenzie.
The defence said Smith did become frustrated at being asked the same questions over and over again. Sivnarain said his client believed, at the time of the conversation with her sister, that Joshlin was in the informal settlement due to her “motherly instinct”.
The trial continues.
Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin kidnap trial
