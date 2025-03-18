News

Production explores what happens when nun and witch discuss light, darkness

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 18 March 2025

What happens when a witch and a nun walk into a room?

Well, according to a pair of Gqeberha artists, sparks fly and boundaries blur with profound conversations about light and darkness...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS

Most Read