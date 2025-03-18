Rhodes University gears up for special autumn graduation

As Rhodes University gears up to host its autumn graduation, it is a particularly special one as the Makhanda institution bids farewell to its esteemed chancellor, justice Lex Mpati, after more than a decade.
The graduation will take place from April 2-4, honouring the achievements of graduates, while also recognising four distinguished individuals with honorary doctorates.
Adding to the significance of 2025’s autumn graduation, it will be the final capping ceremony for Mpati, who has inspired students and young graduates through transformative leadership at the university.
“Graduation is a time of celebration, a culmination of years of dedication and perseverance for students, families and the broader Rhodes University community,” the university said in a statement.
The event carries additional significance as four exceptional honorees will be recognised for their contributions to literature, law, education, and social justice.
Among those set to be honoured is advocate Paul Pretorius SC (Doctor of Laws — LLD, honoris causa), who the university described as an advocate for justice.
Pretorius played a pivotal role as evidence leader at the commission of inquiry into state capture, helping to improve accountability in democratic SA.
His honorary doctorate will be conferred on April 2 at the 9.30am ceremony.
Also to be honoured will be Tsitsi Dangarembga (Doctor of Letters — DLitt, honoris causa).
The trailblazing Zimbabwean novelist, filmmaker, and activist’s powerful storytelling and commitment to social change has shaped the global discourse on gender identity and freedom of expression.
Her honorary doctorate will be conferred on April 2 at 2.30pm.
Prof Kwesi Kwaa Prah (Doctor of Laws — LLD, honoris causa) is a globally respected scholar and champion of African languages, whose work has advanced linguistic inclusivity, decolonisation and pan-African thought.
His honorary doctorate will be conferred on April 3 at 9.30am.
Eugenia Mbekeni (Doctor of Laws — LLD, honoris causa) is a lifelong advocate for women’s empowerment and youth leadership, whose influence has shaped generations of young women across SA and beyond.
Her honorary doctorate will be conferred on April 4 at 2.30pm.
Mpati served the university with distinction and integrity since 2013.
A revered legal mind and the first Rhodes University law alumnus to serve as president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, his tenure had been defined by a commitment to justice, transformation and academic excellence, the university said.
“His departure is the closing of a significant chapter in Rhodes University’s history and his legacy will undoubtedly endure.”
Image: SUPPLIED
