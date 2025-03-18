News

Safety fears after security guards robbed at Livingstone Hospital

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 18 March 2025

Security guards tasked with protecting Livingstone Hospital staff and patients ended up becoming the targets of criminals when they were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the night.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, three security guards were robbed of their cellphones at the Korsten facility’s gate guardhouse...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS

Most Read