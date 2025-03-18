Safety fears after security guards robbed at Livingstone Hospital
Security guards tasked with protecting Livingstone Hospital staff and patients ended up becoming the targets of criminals when they were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the night.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, three security guards were robbed of their cellphones at the Korsten facility’s gate guardhouse...
