The first plan of the lucky winner of a R10.8m lotto jackpot is to purchase a comfortable, beautiful home for his family, something he believes will take a huge weight off his shoulders.
ITHUBA has confirmed that the lucky winner has come forward to claim his winnings from last Wednesday's draw.
“I checked my ticket about 10 times to ensure I had really won. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
The winner purchased his ticket via a banking app with a R60 wager, selecting his numbers manually.
Having to check his ticket several times to fully believe his good fortune, he said he immediately shared the thrilling news with his wife and two of his closest friends.
He plans to use his prize money wisely to improve his family’s life.
“I will not quit my job. I will continue to work, but now I’ll do so without the anxiety of stretching every cent to meet my family’s needs. I encourage people to play the lottery. You never know when your lucky day will come. I, for one, will continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play,” he said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“It’s always incredibly fulfilling when a long-time player finally wins. We are delighted for the winner and wish him and his family nothing but the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter,” Mabuza said.
TimesLIVE
Winner of R10.8m lotto jackpot plans to buy a 'comfortable, beautiful home' for his family
The winner had to check his ticket about 10 times to make sure he had really won.
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tawhy
TimesLIVE
