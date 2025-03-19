Case against taxi driver arrested after NMU crash postponed
A taxi driver who allegedly crashed into a group of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students, killing one and injuring 10 others, will stay behind bars a little longer after his case was postponed again on Wednesday.
Sinovuyo Lindi, 24, made his second appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, facing six charges, including culpable homicide and driving under the influence...
