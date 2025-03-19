Drama as NMU horror crash suspect appears in court

As the court case of a taxi driver accused of driving into a crowd of Nelson Mandela University students, killing one and injuring 10, got under way on Tuesday, it emerged that yet another Gqeberha student had died in an unrelated incident at the weekend.
The grim discovery of the body of the young man in Central on Saturday followed the fatal stabbing of an NMU student in Korsten on Friday, triggering an angry protest by the EFF and capping a devastating few days for the university.
The student who died in Central was not from NMU.
Inside the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, meanwhile, Sinovuyo Lindi, 24, the young driver allegedly at the centre of the deadly crash at NMU, made a brief appearance amid a tense atmosphere.
Lindi is accused of driving his taxi into a group of students who had been enjoying a first-year welcoming party in the early hours of Sunday at the Summerstrand campus.
Lindi’s father, a well-known taxi boss, arrived at court on Tuesday under heavy security, with armed guards stationed in the parking lot.
Inside court, more than 30 angry students packed the gallery, glaring at the accused.
Muffled shouts of “killer” rippled through the crowd in the corridors as Lindi, who is facing a murder charge, fidgeted in the dock.
His case was rolled over to Wednesday when he will apply for bail.
Meanwhile, the family of Olwam Tima, who was killed in the accident, are demanding justice.
The 22-year-old’s sister, Zikhona, told The Herald the family was heartbroken.
“I’m still trying to come to terms with the loss of my brother,” she said, adding he was studying towards a degree in engineering.
“Just a day before he passed away, we were chatting on WhatsApp.
“He had sent me transport fare to help me look for a job and had also given my grandmother money to go to the chemist since she wasn’t feeling well.
“My brother and I were raised by our grandmother after our mother passed away in 2008.
“He was overjoyed when I finished my diploma, and he always dreamed of going to university to become an engineer so he could help renovate our home. He was a big dreamer.
“He had a great sense of humour and loved fashion, always saying ‘drip (someone whose style is cool and fashionable) is forever, food is temporary’.
“My heart is broken into a million pieces.
“I’m struggling to understand how this could have happened.
“I plead with the SAPS to ensure that the [person] responsible is held accountable. I’m still shocked and in denial.”
Nine of the 10 injured students are on the mend but Lesedi Manala, 23, is reportedly fighting for her life in Livingstone Hospital.
Drama as NMU horror crash suspect appears in court
Heavily armed security guards take up positions outside as accused’s taxi boss dad arrives
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
As the court case of a taxi driver accused of driving into a crowd of Nelson Mandela University students, killing one and injuring 10, got under way on Tuesday, it emerged that yet another Gqeberha student had died in an unrelated incident at the weekend.
The grim discovery of the body of the young man in Central on Saturday followed the fatal stabbing of an NMU student in Korsten on Friday, triggering an angry protest by the EFF and capping a devastating few days for the university.
The student who died in Central was not from NMU.
Inside the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, meanwhile, Sinovuyo Lindi, 24, the young driver allegedly at the centre of the deadly crash at NMU, made a brief appearance amid a tense atmosphere.
Lindi is accused of driving his taxi into a group of students who had been enjoying a first-year welcoming party in the early hours of Sunday at the Summerstrand campus.
Lindi’s father, a well-known taxi boss, arrived at court on Tuesday under heavy security, with armed guards stationed in the parking lot.
Inside court, more than 30 angry students packed the gallery, glaring at the accused.
Muffled shouts of “killer” rippled through the crowd in the corridors as Lindi, who is facing a murder charge, fidgeted in the dock.
His case was rolled over to Wednesday when he will apply for bail.
Meanwhile, the family of Olwam Tima, who was killed in the accident, are demanding justice.
The 22-year-old’s sister, Zikhona, told The Herald the family was heartbroken.
“I’m still trying to come to terms with the loss of my brother,” she said, adding he was studying towards a degree in engineering.
“Just a day before he passed away, we were chatting on WhatsApp.
“He had sent me transport fare to help me look for a job and had also given my grandmother money to go to the chemist since she wasn’t feeling well.
“My brother and I were raised by our grandmother after our mother passed away in 2008.
“He was overjoyed when I finished my diploma, and he always dreamed of going to university to become an engineer so he could help renovate our home. He was a big dreamer.
“He had a great sense of humour and loved fashion, always saying ‘drip (someone whose style is cool and fashionable) is forever, food is temporary’.
“My heart is broken into a million pieces.
“I’m struggling to understand how this could have happened.
“I plead with the SAPS to ensure that the [person] responsible is held accountable. I’m still shocked and in denial.”
Nine of the 10 injured students are on the mend but Lesedi Manala, 23, is reportedly fighting for her life in Livingstone Hospital.
Image: SUPPLIED
Elsewhere in the city, tensions flared as EFF supporters took to the streets, marching from Korsten to the Mount Road police station after the fatal stabbing of the student on Friday.
Vulelani Senosha was found dead with a stab wound to the neck in a bus lane on Kempston Road.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said he was declared dead minutes before 1am on Friday.
He said a murder docket had been opened.
Image: WERNER HILLS
The EFF’s youth outfit said a shop owner allegedly stabbed Senosha during a scuffle after the young man wanted to return an item he had purchased.
“Vulelani wanted to buy a complementary item but only one part of the item was available at the shop, hence he decided to not buy and opted to go look for it at another shop,” the party said.
“Unfortunately, the shop owner was not satisfied, and he [allegedly] started making aggressive advances towards our brother.
“This altercation led to a fight that claimed the life of our brother.
“We wish to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates and the student community of Mandela.
“A loss of life, especially of a young black student in a higher learning institution, is disservice to the African agenda.”
NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu extended the university’s condolences to Senosha’s family.
She also reiterated the university’s commitment to supporting all those affected by both tragedies.
“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the [deceased] students’ family, friends and loved ones,” she said.
“Counselling and other psychosocial support has been availed to students and staff affected by [both] tragedies.
“The past few days have been extremely difficult and saddening for the university, and we mourn those we have lost in this time.
“We trust that the law will run its course and that justice will prevail.”
Also at the weekend, another 22-year-old student died in Gqeberha.
Prince Gana was found dead in a communal toilet used by students at Allan Door House in Russell Road, Central.
He had no visible injuries, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“It is alleged that at approximately 7am on Saturday, Humewood police responded to a complaint at student accommodation,
“On arrival, they found the deceased in a communal toilet used by students. He had no visible injuries, and the cause of death is unknown.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News