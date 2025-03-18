E-hailing driver accused of faking a hijacking says boss assaulted him

A 42-year-old man accused of fabricating a hijacking says he was severely assaulted and stabbed by his employer in Canehaven, KwaZulu-Natal.



The man, employed as a driver for an e-hailing company, was reportedly attacked after being accused of dishonesty and misconduct by his employer.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said officers were called to Shastri Park, north of Durban, at 10.34am. Upon arrival, they met the injured man, who explained the events leading up to the assault.





“On Friday afternoon, he travelled to Umgeni Road in Durban, where he was allegedly hijacked for his employer’s silver Toyota Etios and robbed of his Huawei cellphone,” said the security company.

The man claimed he spent the night under a bridge with drug users.



In the morning he managed to get help from a member of the public who helped him return to his employer’s residence in Canehaven.





Upon his return to his employer's home the man faced accusations that he had made up the hijacking story.







“His employer and a second individual [allegedly] assaulted him with a wheel spanner and accused him of fabricating the incident,” Rusa reported.

The man was left severely injured but made his way to his father’s home in Shastri Park.



After receiving help, he was privately transported to a medical facility.





TimesLIVE