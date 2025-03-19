Feathers fly in Kleinemonde bird dispute
Homeowner ordered to cut down tree, with ‘cruel and unnecessary plan’ by municipality to euthanise chicks
A Kleinemonde East resident is battling an order that says she must sign consent for municipal officials to euthanise the chicks of a number of wild birds nesting in a tree in her garden.
According to the Ndlambe Local Municipality order, the birds are creating a health and noise nuisance...
