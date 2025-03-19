News

Fugard’s play a timeless tale for tomorrow’s leaders

Produced by the late Winston Ntshona’s protégé, Zukiswa Cakucaku, ‘My Children! My Africa!’ asks a number of searching questions

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 March 2025

Honouring the past and inspiring the future, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex is staging late theatre stalwart Athol Fugard’s My Children! My Africa!

The internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning playwright, novelist, director and actor died at his Stellenbosch home on March 8 at the age of 92...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...

Most Read