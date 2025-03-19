News

Glenwood High pupil dies during warm up for hockey game

A grade 10 Glenwood High pupil died on Tuesday during a warm up session for a hockey match
A grade 10 Glenwood High pupil died on Tuesday while warming up for a hockey match.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said: “The pupil was participating in a warm up soccer game when he requested to be substituted and stepped aside for air. Tragically, he collapsed and despite the tireless efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“On receiving the news, the head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo immediately rushed to the scene with the pupil's family, teachers and other departmental officials to offer support during this difficult time.”

In a statement school principal Pierre Jacobs confirmed the news.

“We appreciate and understand there will be much speculation and potential for misinformation at this traumatic time, and therefore wanted to confirm there had been an incident where a boy collapsed after an activity and despite efforts by Glenwood staff and ALS Paramedics he passed away.”

The principal is expected to address the school at assembly on Wednesday.

The department said it would provide counselling to pupils, staff and the family.

