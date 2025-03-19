Kawa rape accused claims he was solicited for sex
Rape accused Moses Gqesha claims he walked some 3km along the Gqeberha beachfront, following a woman who offered to pay him for sex.
This was his lurid response to the allegations that he assaulted and raped Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa when he took to the stand in the high court on Tuesday...
