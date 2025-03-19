Move for a deviation to ramp up street light repairs

Skip the normal tender processes and fast-track the repairs of broken street lights across Nelson Mandela Bay through a deviation.
That was the mandate given to the city’s electricity and energy department during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
The call for a deviation comes after electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela brought a report to the committee that highlights challenges that have resulted in delays to get contractors for the repair work.
The report states that public lighting is in a poor state throughout the city.
It points to a lack of formal contracts, vacancies and resources as well as the scourge of vandalism and theft which “made things worse for the directorate”.
“The operating budget is not sufficient to cater for the continuous vandalism of the network.
“The recruitment of staff has been slow, however, it’s still a work in progress.
“The lack of staff within distribution and the end of contracts with regards to trainee students that were assisting distribution ... have left a void in the distribution sub-directorate.
“The street light maintenance contracts at present are going through the supply chain process. Now, it has been approved by the bid specification committee.
“Fleet remains a challenge, and automotive doesn’t have cherry pickers or trailer cherry pickers on hire as an item.”
The report states that no funding has been granted for the purchasing of specialised vehicles and trailer cherry pickers.
Biyela said he had exhausted all options to fast-track the tender process, but delays at the supply chain unit persisted.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that contractors are on site despite the challenges we face.”
ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said Biyela had no control over the tender processes because it was possible there would be a dispute which could end up in court.
“So you can’t guarantee anything.
“All you need to do is take this through a deviation process so that work can begin.
“Our communities are dark, and winter is upon us. Criminals take advantage of the winter darkness, and the broken street lights situation is not helping.”
DA councillor Masixole Zinto said the advert process was prolonging the process as it required the expiration of 30 days.
“Some things are beyond your control, and we need working street lights today.
“There was recently a scheduled bid evaluation committee [meeting] that did not quorate and failed to convene.
“You can’t help such things. A deviation will be quicker.”
EFF councillor Siyabulela Mosi said if all options had been explored then a deviation should be followed.
Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said she would tell the acting city manager about the decision so the matter could move to the mayoral committee and be endorsed later by the council.
The Herald
Move for a deviation to ramp up street light repairs
Image: WERNER HILLS
Skip the normal tender processes and fast-track the repairs of broken street lights across Nelson Mandela Bay through a deviation.
That was the mandate given to the city’s electricity and energy department during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
The call for a deviation comes after electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela brought a report to the committee that highlights challenges that have resulted in delays to get contractors for the repair work.
The report states that public lighting is in a poor state throughout the city.
It points to a lack of formal contracts, vacancies and resources as well as the scourge of vandalism and theft which “made things worse for the directorate”.
“The operating budget is not sufficient to cater for the continuous vandalism of the network.
“The recruitment of staff has been slow, however, it’s still a work in progress.
“The lack of staff within distribution and the end of contracts with regards to trainee students that were assisting distribution ... have left a void in the distribution sub-directorate.
“The street light maintenance contracts at present are going through the supply chain process. Now, it has been approved by the bid specification committee.
“Fleet remains a challenge, and automotive doesn’t have cherry pickers or trailer cherry pickers on hire as an item.”
The report states that no funding has been granted for the purchasing of specialised vehicles and trailer cherry pickers.
Biyela said he had exhausted all options to fast-track the tender process, but delays at the supply chain unit persisted.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that contractors are on site despite the challenges we face.”
ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said Biyela had no control over the tender processes because it was possible there would be a dispute which could end up in court.
“So you can’t guarantee anything.
“All you need to do is take this through a deviation process so that work can begin.
“Our communities are dark, and winter is upon us. Criminals take advantage of the winter darkness, and the broken street lights situation is not helping.”
DA councillor Masixole Zinto said the advert process was prolonging the process as it required the expiration of 30 days.
“Some things are beyond your control, and we need working street lights today.
“There was recently a scheduled bid evaluation committee [meeting] that did not quorate and failed to convene.
“You can’t help such things. A deviation will be quicker.”
EFF councillor Siyabulela Mosi said if all options had been explored then a deviation should be followed.
Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said she would tell the acting city manager about the decision so the matter could move to the mayoral committee and be endorsed later by the council.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News