Still time to enter for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz​

“Exposing pupils to consistently following world phenomena, as featured in the newspaper, assists in moulding our children into critical thinkers on all topics.”
He said being crowned champions in the same year that Uitenhage High celebrated its 60th anniversary would “forever be etched in the memories of everyone connected to our school”.
“Since The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz resumed in 2021, our school had never progressed to the last eight [quarterfinal] stage of this event.
“Hence, 2024 had represented a huge mental barrier to improve on our performance in previous events.”
Ethan George, Zachary Valtein, Alizwa Mamkeli and Caleb Seloane were the winning team who made it happen.
With Zachary, 16, now in grade 11 and the others in matric, all four were still eligible for participation in 2025, Williams said.
“We presented our champion team to the rest of our pupils at a celebratory assembly, emphasising that they had triumphed in a competition featuring 51 other schools — including former champions and better-resourced schools.”
This fuelled wide interest in the quiz, with many pupils now eager to be part of this year’s event and the 2025 team not finalised as yet.
“Our obvious objective is to retain our title as champions of this much-revered, well-organised schools’ competition,” Williams said.
Alexander Road High School took top honours in 2021, when the quiz was revived after an absence of many years, while Paterson High School won back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.
This time, there is a prize package worth more than R270,000 at stake, which includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools.
There are prizes from Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books and Woolworths, and the competition has welcomed two new additional prize partners in Pick n Pay and Tiger Brands (Beacon).
Entries close on Tuesday March 25, with The Herald and Isuzu to deliver copies of the newspaper to participating schools over six weeks from April 14 to May 30 to help teams prepare.
General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure, with the bulk of the questions to be drawn from The Herald.
High schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Schools may enter online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25.
Entries may also be submitted manually to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Tuesday.
Rounds one and two will take place on May 17, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on May 24, and the semifinals and finals on May 31.
All rounds will be held at The Venue at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
Still time to enter for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
There is less than a week left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter the 2025 The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
Mark Williams, principal of 2024 winners Uitenhage High School, encouraged pupils to sign up, saying the quiz represented a wonderful opportunity to interact with their peers and develop holistically.
“A competition of this nature provides a chance to test themselves against pupils from all walks of life, and to do so without feeling inferior due to a lack of physical development or sufficient infrastructure in the environment they come from,” Williams said.
